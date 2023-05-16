I-15 widening project to reduce lanes near Las Vegas

Motorists should brace for traffic impacts on Interstate 15 just north of Las Vegas.

The intersection of Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 93 in Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists should brace for traffic impacts on Interstate 15 just north of Las Vegas.

Starting June 4 and running through December, I-15 will be reduced to one lane at Apex for two miles on both the north- and southbound lanes, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The long-term lane closures are part of the ongoing widening project on I-15 between Speedway Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 93 interchange.

“The closures will be in effect to prioritize the safety of construction workers and the traveling public, and are expected to be in place until December,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “The lane closures could cause delays for drivers traveling between Las Vegas and communities in northeast Clark County as well as Arizona and Utah, especially during peak travel times and on weekends.”

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes when possible or travel through the area during off-peak hours.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.