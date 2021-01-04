58°F
Impairment suspected in McCarran airport tunnel crash now cleared

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 5:07 am
 
Updated January 4, 2021 - 9:14 am
A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traffic in ...
A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traffic in southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Fast camera)

Commuters headed to the airport Monday morning encountered some restricted driving because of a crash in the airport connector tunnel.

Update: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas police and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the southbound lanes of the tunnel connecting McCarran International Airport to Interstate 215 were closed just prior to 5 a.m. due to a vehicle crash. The tunnel was reopened by 7:20 a.m.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a single-vehicle crash took place in the airport tunnel at 4:42 a.m.

“The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked,” Gordon said. “Impairment is suspected.”

After that crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene for a second, related crash involving a vehicle that slowed for the first crash. No injuries were reported in that case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

