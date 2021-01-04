Impairment suspected in McCarran airport tunnel crash now cleared

Commuters headed to the airport Monday morning faced some restricted driving because of a crash in the airport connector tunnel.

Las Vegas police and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the southbound lanes of the tunnel connecting McCarran International Airport to Interstate 215 were closed just prior to 5 a.m. due to a vehicle crash. The tunnel was reopened by 7:20 a.m.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a single-vehicle crash took place in the airport tunnel at 4:42 a.m.

“The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked,” Gordon said. “Impairment is suspected.”

After that crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene for a second, related crash involving a vehicle that slowed for the first crash. No injuries were reported in that case.

