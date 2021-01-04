Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the field against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving while impaired following a single-vehicle crash at the McCarran tunnel airport connector.

Las Vegas police said Jacobs, 22, “was impaired” at the time his vehicle crashed at 4:42 a.m.

“He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision,” police said in a statement. “After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.”

Jail records show Jacobs was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement on the arrest.

“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment,” the statement said. “We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

