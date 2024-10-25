Raiders preparing for NFL’s ‘best player,’ no matter what numbers say

Patrick Mahomes has put up some unimpressive statistics so far this season. The Raiders aren’t putting any stock in that before Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Want a Raiders Nevada license plate? The team will pay for that

Home field advantage: Influx of visiting fans at Raiders games seen as an economic win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks the field before the start of a NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leading to a sack during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field following a NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as his teammate tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) look on during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrick Mahomes is playing the worst football of his career this season, statistically speaking.

Mahomes has thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions heading into the Chiefs’ showdown with the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. His 82.5 passer rating is the lowest of his career since he became a full-time starter in 2018.

Mahomes has not thrown a touchdown pass in two straight games.

By every measure, he is on pace for the least productive season of his career.

Is that causing the Raiders to exhale? Not a bit.

They know better than to let their guard down.

“That tells me nothing,” cornerback Nate Hobbs said.

To say Mahomes has had his way against the Raiders is an understatement. He’s thrown 30 touchdowns against them in 12 games, his most against any opponent. He’s led Kansas City to 10 wins in those matchups.

So yeah, don’t expect the Raiders to get a false sense of security no matter what Mahomes’ numbers look like. They expect their longtime nemesis to be as good as ever when the Chiefs come to town.

“You’re talking about one of the greatest of our generation,” Hobbs said.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham took his praise of Mahomes one step further.

“I mean, there’s nobody else like him in the league in terms of mobility, in terms of arm strength, access to the entire field, getting them in and out of plays, in terms of checking the run game, getting to the right offensive play,” Graham said. “He’s the best player, in my opinion. No disrespect to all the guys that are playing, but he’s the best player in our league, and we’ve got to treat him with that type of respect.”

Results still there

It’s true Mahomes is off to a slow start. That hasn’t stopped Kansas City from winning its first six games and standing alone as the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team.

The Chiefs’ blueprint may look different, but the results are the same. They’re just as dangerous as when Mahomes and the passing game were lighting opponents up.

Kansas City is averaging 128.8 rushing yards per game, the 10th-most in the NFL. The team ran for 184 yards in its 28-18 road win over the 49ers last week in a rematch of Super Bowl 58. Running back Kareem Hunt led the way with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Tight end Travis Kelce may not be a major factor in the passing attack this year — he has 28 catches for 245 yards so far — but he’s been an asset in the run game with his blocking.

“(Kelce) just wants to win is what he wants to do and make sure that we’re doing well offensively,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s not selfish that way. He just wants to be in there, right? He wants to be in and playing.”

Kansas City did bring in help Thursday by acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Titans. Hopkins should boost an injury-riddled receiving corps.

The Raiders are expecting Reid to get Hopkins involved right away.

“Just as (Reid’s) done in years past when he’s made trades for certain players,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “He finds that role, those six or whatever many plays that he has for that gentleman. You’re talking about a proven vet that’s been in multiple systems. It’s not going to take him a long time to learn it.”

Hopkins’ transition should also be made easier because of who is throwing him the football. The Raiders trust Mahomes will make things difficult on them, no matter what his statistics look like.

“It’s a lot of players that they say aren’t playing well,” Hobbs said. “But when they play the Raiders, they catch a little burst of energy.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.