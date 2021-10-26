Interstate 15 near Primm reopened after fatal crash

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Primm closed down the northbound lanes of the interstate for hours early Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Primm closed down the northbound lanes of the interstate for hours early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash closed the highway sometime around 1 a.m., causing major traffic backups on the road that connects Southern California to Southern Nevada.

“Expect major delays and avoid the area,” the NHP tweeted shortly before 2 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m., the NHP tweeted that the northbound lanes were reopened. Details on the crash were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.