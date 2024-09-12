Las Vegas Boulevard stretch to go down to 1 lane in each direction next week

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard will continue to be restricted with lanes at times to go down to as few as one lane in each direction through early October as a yearslong improvement project progresses.

2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in parking lot of Las Vegas bar

‘This is the time’: Mayor says I-15 widening needs to happen ahead of LA Olympics

Here’s what cabin seats will look like on Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA trains

What’s behind the rise in vehicles with expired temporary license plates on Nevada roads?

Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard will continue to be restricted to as few as one lane in each direction through early October as a yearslong improvement project progresses.

Work has been taking place on the Strip between Harmon and Reno avenues, where crews are replacing water lines, repaving the road, modifying intersections, improving pedestrian crossings and upgrading traffic signals and street lights.

Las Vegas Boulevard paving

Paving operations in the project’s scope will take place between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. through Sept. 20.

— Sunday-Monday: Las Vegas Boulevard will be down to two southbound lanes and three northbound lanes open between Harmon and Reno avenues.

— Monday-Tuesday: Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno and Bellagio Drive will have two northbound lanes and three southbound lanes open.

— Tuesday-Wednesday: Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon and Reno avenues will have two southbound and two northbound lanes will be open.

— Wednesday-Sept. 20: Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno and Bellagio Drive will have one lane open southbound and one lane open northbound.

Tropicana Avenue

— Through Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.: Tropicana Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane to have two westbound lanes open and two eastbound lanes open, for sidewalk and traffic signal work.

Tropicana paving work, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

— Sept. 22-Sept. 24, Tropicana between New York-New York Drive to Koval to have two lanes open eastbound and two lanes open westbound.

— Sept. 24-Sept. 27: Tropicana will be down to one lane open in each direction.

Paving work on Las Vegas Boulevard for this phase of the project will wrap up at the end of the month, with substantial completion, including portions of Tropicana, planned for November, according to Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.

The next phase of Las Vegas Boulevard work includes portions between just south of Tropicana and just north of Russell Road and is scheduled to start in April and last through May 2026.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.