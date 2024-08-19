Las Vegas Grand Prix launches interactive road work map

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials launched a new interactive online road work map Monday, aimed at allowing motorists to plan their commutes in advance around potential race-related construction.

Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues around the Strip, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The website allows visitors to view planned infrastructure work for each week leading up to, the week of and the weeks following the planned race, set for Nov. 21-23. The map is available on the grand prix’s website, f1lasvegasgp.com, by choosing the Community tab, then by clicking Circuit Prep.

Like last year, the race and related road work will occur on a 3.8-mile circuit, mainly involving public roads. Those roads include Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. This year’s race-related work is expected to be much less disruptive for motorists, since full repaving of the entire circuit is not needed.

Having the entire work schedule broken down by week available in advance of planned work gives residents and tourists the ability to know where and what the traffic impacts could be located, during times they might be commuting through areas where race preparation work is occurring.

The website has a feature that shows the difference between daytime and nighttime lane and road closures, which is handy, since the majority of the work is planned to occur in the overnight hours.

For each week’s planned work schedule, website users can single out various roads, locations of bus stops and the type of work being conducted there. For users who aren’t comfortable with navigating the interactive map, static versions of planned road work are also available for viewing online or downloading.

Road work will begin the first week of September at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon, with track lighting installation. Overnight work on Harmon will result in one lane being closed in each direction overnight from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., Sunday -Friday, according to the interactive online map.

Work will move in a counterclockwise direction around the circuit, to make traffic impacts easier to follow as crews move around the track.

Following set up work and road closures planned during race week, crews will then begin dismantling the track, which will result in associated traffic impacts. Dismantling work is scheduled to occur through Dec. 24, according to the online map.

