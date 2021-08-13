Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Strip
The incident involved a truck and a utility pole on Sands Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, police said.
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash near the Strip on Friday morning.
The crash happened on Sands Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department posted about 9:20 a.m.
Police said the crash involved a truck and a utility pole.
Roads were closed in the area of the crash and Metro warned that drivers should expect delays.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
