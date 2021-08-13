92°F
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 9:35 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash near the Strip on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Sands Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department posted about 9:20 a.m.

Police said the crash involved a truck and a utility pole.

Roads were closed in the area of the crash and Metro warned that drivers should expect delays.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

