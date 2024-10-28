Las Vegas Strip lane reductions planned over the next 2 weeks

The yearslong Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project moves on with a new round of scheduled traffic impacts.

Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The yearslong Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project moves on with a new round of scheduled traffic impacts.

Between midnight and 9 a.m. through Nov. 8, there will be alternating two lanes open northbound and southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno Avenue and Bellagio Drive for utility work and striping.

During those same work hours through Friday, paving and storm drain work will lead to open traffic on one lane on Harmon Avenue westbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to the Cosmopolitan parking garage entrance.

Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday, there will be two open traffic lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound from Russell Road to Four Seasons Drive for waterline work.

Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Nov. 15, one traffic lane will be open on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound from the 215 Beltway to Sunset Road for waterline work.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through Nov. 8 two alternating lanes will be open on Tropicana Avenue westbound and eastbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane for utility adjustments and striping.

The work is part of a multiyear, multiphase upgrade of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215. Each phase includes water line replacement, repaving, intersection modifications to upgrade pedestrian crossings, improvements to traffic signals, LED street lighting with smart poles, and updated median landscaping.

Las Vegas Boulevard paving operations for this phase of the project will wrap up at the end of the month, with substantial completion, including portions of Tropicana, planned for November, according to Clark County.

The next phase of Las Vegas Boulevard work is scheduled to begin in April and includes portions between just south of Tropicana and just north of Russell Road. Work on this stretch of the south Strip is expected to go through May 2026.

