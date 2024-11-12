66°F
Loose, hanging cables cause 2 lanes to close on I-11

Lane are closed on Interstate 11 near Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Regional T ...
Lane are closed on Interstate 11 near Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

Two northbound lanes were closed on Monday afternoon on Interstate 11 after cables were reportedly hanging from the Valley Drive Overpass.

Highway Patrol closed the lanes around 1:50 p.m. to avoid semi-trucks and box trucks from striking the electrical wires south of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

All lanes reopened around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Highway Patrol.

Police do not know how the cables came down, but said the wires were not a threat to the public, Haggstrom said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

