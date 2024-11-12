Loose, hanging cables cause 2 lanes to close on I-11

Two northbound lanes closed on Monday afternoon on Interstate 11 after cables were reported hanging from the Valley Drive Overpass.

Lane are closed on Interstate 11 near Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Two northbound lanes were closed on Monday afternoon on Interstate 11 after cables were reportedly hanging from the Valley Drive Overpass.

Highway Patrol closed the lanes around 1:50 p.m. to avoid semi-trucks and box trucks from striking the electrical wires south of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

All lanes reopened around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Highway Patrol.

Police do not know how the cables came down, but said the wires were not a threat to the public, Haggstrom said.

