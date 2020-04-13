Man critical after 2-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas

A man was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in southeast Las Vegas on Monday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas on Monday morning.

Las Vegas police said the victim was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus and exiting a private drive into the westbound lanes of Pecos Road when the vehicle pulled into the path of a northbound Jeep driven by a 34-year-old Las Vegas man. The crash occurred at 4:52 a.m.

The driver of the Ford was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center as of Monday afternoon, police said.

A passenger in the Ford was also taken to Sunrise and was being treated for “moderate” injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said in a news release that they suspect the driver of the Ford was impaired.

An initial version of this story indicated the driver of the Ford was a female, but police later said in a press release the driver was a male.