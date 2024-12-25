Man dies after being struck by truck in North Las Vegas

A man died Tuesday after being struck by a truck in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said a man was struck by a GMC Sierra truck around 7:27 p.m. while crossing Craig Road near Commerce Street outside of a crosswalk.

The man was found suffering from serious injuries by arriving officers, and later succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Police do not believe speed or impairment are a factor in the crash.

