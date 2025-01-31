Man dies in crash near Red Rock Canyon

A man died in a crash on near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday evening.

Motorists and bicyclists travel on State Route 159 near Calico Basin Road in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas on Friday, May 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died in a crash on Red Rock Canyon Road, also known as state Route 159, near Calico Basin Thursday evening.

Nevada Highway Patrol said an SUV rolled over on the road around 7:15 p.m. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes would be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to Highway Patrol trooper Shawn Haggstrom. Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.