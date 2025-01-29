Man dies nearly a month after east Las Vegas crash

A 39-year-old man died nearly a month after being struck by a car, according to police.

A 39-year-old man died nearly a month after being struck by a car in east Las Vegas, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man was struck around 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 21 after crossing Nellis Boulevard at Desert Inn Road against the pedestrian signal, police said.

Police said a 22-year-old man in a 2017 Cadillac XTS entered the intersection with a green traffic signal and struck the pedestrian, who entered the driver’s path.

The pedestrian was later taken by medical personnel to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Cadillac driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 11 at Nathan Adelson Hospice, the Clark County coroner’s office told police Tuesday.

The crash remained under investigation.

