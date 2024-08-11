97°F
Man killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 10:24 am
 

A man was killed early Sunday morning near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said a man was struck by a vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of the speedway around 4 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Highway Patrol said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Republican Sen. JD Vance. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Vance stops in Henderson for campaign
By / RJ

As Vice President hopeful Sen. JD Vance of Ohio makes a campaign stop in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, area residents can expect an increased police presence.

