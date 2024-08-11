Man killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
A man was killed early Sunday morning near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol said a man was struck by a vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of the speedway around 4 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Highway Patrol said.
An investigation is ongoing.