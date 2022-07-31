Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brooks Avenue, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

A motorist was killed in a crash Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brooks Avenue, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

A Ford Expedition was heading north when its driver veered off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The motorist, who was the lone occupant, died at the scene, police said.

Police said late Saturday that Martin Luther King was shut down in the area.

After relatives are notified, the Clark County coroner’s office is expected to name the motorist, who was believed to be a man in his 40s.

