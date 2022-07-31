85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Traffic

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2022 - 12:11 am
 
Updated July 31, 2022 - 8:15 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A motorist was killed in a crash Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brooks Avenue, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

A Ford Expedition was heading north when its driver veered off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The motorist, who was the lone occupant, died at the scene, police said.

Police said late Saturday that Martin Luther King was shut down in the area.

After relatives are notified, the Clark County coroner’s office is expected to name the motorist, who was believed to be a man in his 40s.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas
Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas
4
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
5
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST