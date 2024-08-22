Man lying in street hit, killed near UNLV

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that, for undetermined reasons, a man was lying near the south edge of Gabriel Drive.

A man lying the street died after being hit by a vehicle east of UNLV Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4:08 p.m. near Gabriel Drive and Corral Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2006 Nissan Titan was eastbound on Gabriel Drive. A collision occurred when the right-side wheels of the Nissan struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, believed to be a 52-year-old Las Vegas man, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan did not display any signs of impairment and remained at the collision scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and provide and the cause and manner of death after relatives are notified.

It was the 95th traffic-related fatality for Metro this year.

