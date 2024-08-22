92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Man lying in street hit, killed near UNLV

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Donald Trump's motorcade drives north on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Venetian wit ...
Trump’s Las Vegas visit to affect road, air travel this week
Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as constructi ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix launches interactive road work map
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
78-year-old woman dies two weeks after being struck by SUV
Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, ...
NDOT working with California to better prepare for I-15 hazmat crashes
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2024 - 8:39 pm

A man lying the street died after being hit by a vehicle east of UNLV Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4:08 p.m. near Gabriel Drive and Corral Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that, for undetermined reasons, a man was lying near the south edge of Gabriel Drive.

A 2006 Nissan Titan was eastbound on Gabriel Drive. A collision occurred when the right-side wheels of the Nissan struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, believed to be a 52-year-old Las Vegas man, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan did not display any signs of impairment and remained at the collision scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and provide and the cause and manner of death after relatives are notified.

It was the 95th traffic-related fatality for Metro this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES