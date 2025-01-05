Man struck by car on I-15 in North Las Vegas

A man died after being struck by a car on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas late Saturday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the man was struck by a vehicle on the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 15 at Lake Mead Boulevard around 11:33 p.m.

The man was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Highway Patrol said. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.