Man struck, killed on US 95 while fleeing Las Vegas police

A man died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while running from Las Vegas police.

U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A man died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while running from Las Vegas police.

Officers were called to a restaurant on the 7000 block of West Craig Road just before 4:30 a.m. after reports that a man with a knife was trying to start a fight with an employee, according to a news release.

Officers found the man and “began issuing him verbal commands,” police said. After initially complying, the man fled and jumped over the freeway wall onto the U.S. Highway 95.

He was struck by a vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the victim, will be provided by the Clark County coroner’s office.

#TrafficAlert Police activity on US95 southbound at Craig Road. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Craig Road. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 13, 2021

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.