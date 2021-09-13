104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Man struck, killed on US 95 while fleeing Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 6:58 am
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 2:39 pm
U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)
U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A man died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while running from Las Vegas police.

Officers were called to a restaurant on the 7000 block of West Craig Road just before 4:30 a.m. after reports that a man with a knife was trying to start a fight with an employee, according to a news release.

Officers found the man and “began issuing him verbal commands,” police said. After initially complying, the man fled and jumped over the freeway wall onto the U.S. Highway 95.

He was struck by a vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the victim, will be provided by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
2
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
3
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
4
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
5
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 6, 202 ...
Labor Day traffic clogs I-15 at California-Nevada border
By / RJ

The traffic nightmare on southbound I-15 is a rite of passage for motorists on holiday weekends leaving Las Vegas. But this year’s backup seems tame in comparison to last year and recent summer weekends.