Middle school crossing guards ‘definitely will have an impact’ as new academic year kicks off

Greenspun Junior High School Assistant Principal Katja Hermes speaks about crossing guards during a news conference on the first day of the school year at the Henderson school Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Crossing guards Sonja Castleman, left, and Cindy Branby help students get across the street on the first day of the school year at Greenspun Junior High School in Henderson Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Crossing guards Sonja Castleman, left, and Cindy Branby help students get across the street on the first day of the school year at Greenspun Junior High School in Henderson Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The launch of Southern Nevada’s 2024-25 school year was marked with new crossing guards for the first time at many of the middle schools throughout the area.

Clark County School District middle schools in the cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas and in unincorporated Clark County all began the school year with crossing guards to help students cross busy streets to and from school.

A 2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal report revealed that middle school-age students were the most likely to be involved in a crash while walking to and from school each day. Following the report, Clark County approved adding middle school crossing guards, and Henderson and North Las Vegas followed suit.

“It’s a great morning, it’s a great day and the best thing about it is we have our crossing guards in their vests already helping kids cross the street, here in front of the middle school,” Jim Seebock, Henderson city councilman, said Monday during a news conference at Greenspun Middle School. “We heard from our residents, educators and principals that crossing guards were needed at the middle school level and we agreed that this investment was indeed a priority.”

The city of Las Vegas hasn’t yet budgeted to add crossing guards at middle schools, according to spokesman Jace Radke.

“However, our traffic engineering section plans to study possible positive impacts of crossing guards at middle schools and high schools this year to see if this is something that can improve safety in the future,” Radke said in an email Monday morning.

The 2022 R-J report noted at least four children were struck by a vehicle while walking or biking near Greenspun between 2015-19.

Early Monday morning, neon-clad crossing guards were already assisting children cross the busy four-lane Valle Verde Drive, as the students were making their way to the first day of school.

Greenspun Assistant Principal Katja Hermes said during a news conference at the Henderson school Monday that middle school students are often walking to school independently for the first time and travel longer distances on busier roads, in comparison with most elementary schools in the valley.

“There have been several situations that families have had some concerns, we (Greenpsun) have had some concerns and wanted to make sure we provided that assistance,” Hermes said. “Our incoming sixth graders, many of them are only 11 years old. Navigating through this kind of traffic is not easy and I think making a learning situation where they learn to do that safely is important.”

Having the crossing guards in addition to flashing beacons will create a safer situation for children crossing the road to Greenspun and other middle schools and make drivers more aware of the presence of children before and after school.

“It definitely will have an impact,” Hermes said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was a major player in the county first approving adding crossing guards at middle schools before other municipalities moved to include them.

The importance of seeing a vision for safer student commutes come to life Monday morning was not lost on Naft, as he visited multiple schools in his district Monday morning.

“I’m grateful for the service that our additional crossing guards were providing, helping our most vulnerable residents get to school safely,” Naft said in a text message Monday morning. “I was proud to lead the charge to expand coverage to middle schools and commend the cities that have followed our lead. With far too many people getting hurt or worse on our roads, we must all do everything we can to address traffic safety.”

