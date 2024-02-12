Morning rush hour meets Super Bowl exodus on Las Vegas roads

Heavy traffic is expected throughout the morning as Super Bowl visitors leave Las Vegas.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Traffic backed up on southbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 (CCTV)

Drivers on Interstate 15 Monday morning experienced heavy traffic in the wake of Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas.

At around 6:20 a.m., Nevada Department of Transportation traffic maps showed slow traffic speeds on southbound I-15 from about Oakey Boulevard to past Flamingo Road.

Traffic cameras showed particularly snarled backups at Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a vehicle crash with property damage around 6:05 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Sahara Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

