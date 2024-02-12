Morning rush hour meets Super Bowl exodus on Las Vegas roads
Heavy traffic is expected throughout the morning as Super Bowl visitors leave Las Vegas.
Drivers on Interstate 15 Monday morning experienced heavy traffic in the wake of Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas.
At around 6:20 a.m., Nevada Department of Transportation traffic maps showed slow traffic speeds on southbound I-15 from about Oakey Boulevard to past Flamingo Road.
Traffic cameras showed particularly snarled backups at Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a vehicle crash with property damage around 6:05 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Sahara Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
