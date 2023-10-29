57°F
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies after crash near North Las Vegas park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist was traveling around 6:58 p.m. on Craig Road when he was hit by a Pontiac G6. The car was making a turn from Craig onto Kings Hill Road near Craig Ranch Regional Park, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said in a news release Sunday morning that the car’s 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, while the 26-year-old passenger was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center in stable condition.

The driver did not show signs of impairment, but impairment has not yet been ruled out for the motorcyclist, police said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The Major Collision Investigation Unit’s preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling “at a high rate of speed” before the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

