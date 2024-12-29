39°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2024 - 7:25 am
 

A 43-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV Saturday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the motorcyclist was driving east on Tropicana Avenue east of Spencer Street “at an excessive speed” around 7:40 p.m. when he over-applied his front break and overturned.

Police said the motorcyclist’s body collided with a 2011 Honda CRV, who was making a U-turn from west to eastbound Tropicana Avenue. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle continued east on Tropicana after the collision, sliding over six hundred feet.

Police said the Honda driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 157th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

