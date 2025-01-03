Motorcyclist dies in crash near Red Rock Canyon
A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash on the Red Rock Nevada Scenic Byway, also known as state Route 159, near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Nevada Highway Patrol said a man died after a crash around 2:29 p.m. near Fossil Ridge Road, which is just past the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop entrance. The crash involved a single motorcycle.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as state Route 159 is currently closed in both directions.
