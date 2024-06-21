Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley collision
The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at South Durango Avenue and West Arby Avenue.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.
Motorists should avoid the area while police investigate.
