Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley collision

Fatal crash slows traffic on I-15 near the Strip
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2, shuts down 215 in northwest Las Vegas
RTC turning to AI to increase safety at Las Vegas Valley transit centers
2 killed in crashes, man shot by NLV police over the weekend
June 20, 2024 - 6:39 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at South Durango Avenue and West Arby Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Motorists should avoid the area while police investigate.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

