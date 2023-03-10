61°F
Multiple hospitalizations following two crashes on 215 Beltway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 7:27 pm
 
Two crashes on the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Thursday night sent multiple people to the hospital.

At around 5:20 p.m. a total of six vehicles were involved in two separate crashes on northbound 215 Beltway, north of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said in one of the crashes, five people were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Wellman said the crashes were caused by drivers not stopping in time to traffic slowing down ahead of them.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

