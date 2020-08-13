Nevada Highway Patrol clears crash on I-15 near Tropicana
One lane of Interstate 15 was blocked at Tropicana Avenue early Thursday because of a reported motorcycle crash with injuries.
The Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police were on scene investigating. Several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were observed on the side of road.
Traffic was slowed in the area. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the accident was cleared by approximately 8:23 a.m.
The Nevada Highway Patrol had not released any information on the crash as of Thursday morning.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.