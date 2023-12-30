New U.S. 93-I-40 interchange planned for route between Las Vegas, Phoenix

A $160 million project planned to upgrade the U.S. Highway 93-Interstate 40 interchange between Las Vegas and Phoenix will kick off next year.

A $160 million project planned to upgrade the U.S. Highway 93-Interstate 40 interchange between Las Vegas and Phoenix will kick off next year.

The upgraded interchange is designed to increase traffic flow where the two highways meet in Kingman, Arizona.

“The Kingman interchange is planned to eliminate delays that can occur for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release. “While traffic now must stop at a traffic signal where Beale Street intersects with I-40, a system-to-system interchange features ramps that allow traffic to flow freely.”

For drivers heading to Phoenix from Las Vegas a new interchange will be constructed just south of where the off-ramp to Beale is located on U.S. 93. Drivers will still be able to exit U.S. 93 at Beale to downtown Kingman, where gas stations and other businesses are located, once the new interchange is open.

After U.S. 93 southbound merges with I-40 eastbound at the new interchange the interstate will be four lanes in each direction, until reaching the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, where it will go down to three lanes. I-40 will then go down to two travel lanes once it reaches the Stockton Hill Road exit.

Drivers heading from Phoenix to Las Vegas on I-40 westbound to U.S. 93 northbound will have three travel lanes from Stockton Hills Road until just before the new interchange. At that point, two lanes will merge to U.S. 93 while two lanes will continue to I-40 westbound.

This interchange project will get under way in the spring and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. The road project is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

The project will be constructed in two phases, with the Phoenix to Las Vegas ramps constructed first. Phase two includes constructing ramps between Las Vegas and California to be built at a later date when traffic demand warrants it and funding is available.

