92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

No gas leak found, but RTC commuters face delays through afternoon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 7:07 am
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 1:57 pm
Bus riders prepare to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Bonneville Transit ...
Bus riders prepare to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, June 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

No gas leak was found, but riders on RTC bus routes can expect delays through the rest of Wednesday, says the transportation agency.

Commuters on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus routes experienced major delays Wednesday morning because of what the agency called “an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards.”

“We were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected,” the agency said on its X account. “Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus.”

An early afternoon update said delays were to be expected “through the afternoon.”

“Early this morning, staff smelled fumes at an RTC bus maintenance yard and followed protocol reporting a suspected gas leak,” an RTC spokeswoman wrote in an afternoon email. “To keep everyone safe and out of an abundance of caution, the facility was evacuated and service was temporarily suspended.”

An RTC bus yard just east of North Las Vegas Airport was where the suspected leak was reported. The North Las Vegas Fire Department inspected along with Southwest Gas staff.

The agency says on its website that it carries more than 64 million riders per year.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. Las Vegas Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
4
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
5
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man killed on RTC bus in Henderson identified
Man killed on RTC bus in Henderson identified
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Get ready for another traffic jam on I-15 at Primm
Get ready for another traffic jam on I-15 at Primm
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan