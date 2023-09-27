No gas leak found, but RTC commuters face delays through afternoon

“We were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected,” the agency said on its X account.

No gas leak was found, but riders on RTC bus routes can expect delays through the rest of Wednesday, says the transportation agency.

Commuters on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus routes experienced major delays Wednesday morning because of what the agency called “an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards.”

“We were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected,” the agency said on its X account. “Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus.”

An early afternoon update said delays were to be expected “through the afternoon.”

“Early this morning, staff smelled fumes at an RTC bus maintenance yard and followed protocol reporting a suspected gas leak,” an RTC spokeswoman wrote in an afternoon email. “To keep everyone safe and out of an abundance of caution, the facility was evacuated and service was temporarily suspended.”

An RTC bus yard just east of North Las Vegas Airport was where the suspected leak was reported. The North Las Vegas Fire Department inspected along with Southwest Gas staff.

The agency says on its website that it carries more than 64 million riders per year.

