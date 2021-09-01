Overturned fuel tanker shuts down US 95

U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in both directions in central Las Vegas after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes.

Emergency personnel work at the scene where a fuel tanker truck overturned on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes in central Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers responded to a crash between an 18-wheeler and a BMW at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Valley View Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found the tanker was leaking some of the approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel it was carrying, prompting them to shut the freeway from Jones Boulevard through Rancho Drive. There also was no access from Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. 95, according to a tweet from RTC Southern Nevada.

Smaka said no one was injured.

Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said the leak of gasoline from the tanker was actually minimal. He guessed less than 100 gallons leaked out.

“We set up these little dams, dykes … in the street so the fuel does not go down and impact the environment,” Szymanski said.

The fire department’s hazardous materials team was coordinating the off-loading of the remaining fuel into another truck before lifting the overturned tanker upright.

“That is actually the least safe time,” Szymanski said

He said when the tanker is being lifted up all traffic will be stopped on side streets as well as a safety precaution.

Both Smaka and Szymanski estimated will take hours to clean the crash scene.

“We just ask everyone to please avoid the area,” Smaka said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

