Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said officers were called to West Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street at 5:38 a.m. for an injured man. Police determined the man was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was described as “stable” by Humel.

The crash was affecting traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately released.

