Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by two vehicles in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Lt. Noe Esparza said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp. Police subsequently said in a press release that a pedestrian was on the ground, in the roadway, when he was run over by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 20-year-old Las Vegas man. The pedestrian was then struck again by a Honda CRV driven by a 62-year-old Las Vegas woman.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police did not know the man’s identity as of Thursday afternoon. Why he was in the roadway remains under investigation.

Police closed down both the east and westbound lanes of Boulder from the highway to Dalhart Avenue for several hours before reopening the thoroughfare.

