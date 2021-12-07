54°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 6:28 am
 
Updated December 7, 2021 - 7:40 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Boulder Highway early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. in the 3700 block of Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stopped and did not show signs of impairment, Gordon said.

Boulder Highway was closed between U.S. Highway 95 and Dalhart Avenue as police investigated.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
3
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
4
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
5
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person a ...
1 dead in crash in south Las Vegas
By / RJ

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 7 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.