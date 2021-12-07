Pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway

A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a car on Boulder Highway early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. in the 3700 block of Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stopped and did not show signs of impairment, Gordon said.

Boulder Highway was closed between U.S. Highway 95 and Dalhart Avenue as police investigated.

