A man died Tuesday evening after colliding with a sedan in North Las Vegas.

Two weekend fatal crashes detailed by Nevada Highway Patrol

Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver near downtown Las Vegas

Return of the Flamingo bridge: Scaled-down version opens to traffic ahead of Grand Prix

I-11 signage install along US 95 to begin this month

A man died Tuesday evening after colliding with a sedan in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said a pedestrian was struck by the sedan around 6:48 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brooks Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.