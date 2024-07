Police activity has shut down Interstate 15 southbound at the Cheyenne exit and northbound at the Washington exit.

Interstate 15 has been shut down Friday southbound at the Cheyenne exit and northbound at the Washington exit because of a suicidal suspect, Las Vegas police say.

SWAT and crisis negotiators have responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.