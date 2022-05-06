Portions of U.S. 95 near downtown set for 3 nights of full closures

Parts of U.S. Highway 95 near downtown Las Vegas are slated to be completely closed to traffic three nights next week.

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 as some vehicles take the Casino Center Boulevard offramp in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A $39 million project on the stretch U.S. 95 between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue is slated to begin in April. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U.S. 95 northbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl will be completely closed to traffic between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced this week. On Thursday, U.S. 95 southbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and I-15 will be closed to traffic during the same 11 p.m.-6 a.m. time frame.

Additional work tied to the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project that begins this weekend and goes on through next week includes the following:

Nightly, Sunday through Thursday

— U.S. 95 southbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Eastern Avenue will be reduced to one lane from 11:59 p.m. -5 a.m. nightly.

— U.S. 95 northbound near Eastern to be reduced to one lane 11 p.m.- 6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 southbound near Boulder Highway to be reduced to one lane 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound near Boulder Highway to be reduced to one lane 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Monday

— The Boulder Highway onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Tuesday

— U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Boulder Highway closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday

— U.S. 95 northbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to I-15 to be closed 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

— Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound to be closed 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

— Casino Center onramp to U.S. 95 northbound to be closed 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound ramps to I-15 northbound and southbound to be closed 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Thursday

— U.S. 95 southbound from Spaghetti Bowl to Las Vegas Boulevard to be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound ramp to U.S. 95 southbound to be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

— I-15 southbound ramp to U.S. 95 southbound to be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

— Martin Luther King onramp to U.S. 95 southbound to be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

— U.S. 95 southbound offramps to Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevard to be closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

The project is slated for substantial completion later this summer.

