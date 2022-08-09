Raiders, Knights, UNLV home game bus service returns

The RTC will offer its Game Day Exprexx starting with Sunday’s Raiders preseason home opener versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will offer Game Day Express bus service for Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football home games this season. Photo taken outside Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Mick Ackers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Those looking to skip the drive to Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football home games are again in luck.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will again offer its Game Day Express bus service for area fans.

Rides for Raiders games will begin with Sunday’s preseason home opener versus the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. The service will also be available for all Knights home games beginning with the Sept. 26 preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

For a $4 round trip, Knights and Raiders fans can be picked up before the game and dropped off afterward at six Las Vegas Valley locations:

— Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135

— Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052

— Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130

— East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel, 5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122

— North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino, 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084

— West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort, 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson 89044

The Game Day Express service for Raiders and Knights games was expanded to six locations this year to meet the demand of the growing fan bases. Aliante Casino and Sam’s Town are new locations this year.

Raiders info

The first departure for Raiders home games is set for 30 minutes prior to the gates opening, with buses arriving every 30 minutes at most locations. Departures from Aliante Casino and Sam’s Town will run every hour.

The final departure from all locations will be one hour prior to kickoff. For postgame service, each route will begin departures 30 minutes after the game ends.

Knights info

Departures for Knights home games will begin two hours before game time, with additional departures 90 minutes and one hour before puck drop. Each route will start departures 20 minutes after the game ends.

UNLV info

There are a trio of locations for fans wanting a ride to UNLV football home games beginning with the school’s campus. Service for UNLV football begins Aug. 27.

Fans can be picked up at the UNLV Transit Center located at 4504 S. Maryland Parkway. From there the buses will also make stops on Tropicana Avenue near the Thomas & Mack Center and near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana.

First departure for UNLV football home games is three hours before the kickoff, with service running every 20 minutes until one hour prior to kickoff. Following a game, the route will provide departures 25 minutes and 1 hour after the game ends.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.