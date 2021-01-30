Roads to Lee Canyon reopen after briefly closing
Two roads to Lee Canyon were briefly closed Saturday afternoon because of overcrowding, but have since reopened, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
State Routes 156 and 158, which lead to the Lee Canyon Ski Resort, were both closed, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 11:55 a.m. Saturday. The closures prevented access to the ski resort and snow play area.
#TrafficAlert SR156 & SR158 (Lee Canyon, Mt Charleston) closed due to overcrowding. No access the the ski resort or play area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/iSwAwi0yEx
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 30, 2021
The Highway Patrol said about 12:30 p.m. that the roads have been reopened.
Snowfall over the past week has measured at least 26 inches at the Mount Charleston fire station. The Spring Mountains were expected to receive 6 to 10 inches of snow about 5,000 feet during a Friday storm, the National Weather Service said.
