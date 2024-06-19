RTC turning to AI to increase safety on Las Vegas Valley buses

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is turning to artificial intelligence to bolster safety at its transit centers in Las Vegas.

A Regional Transportation Commission bus picks up riders at South Strip Transit Terminal in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looking to provide a safer ride for bus users on its 39 routes throughout the valley, the RTC is partnering with ZeroEyes to implement the company’s AI-based gun detection video analytics platform at its transit centers for one year, according to a joint release from RTC and ZeroEyes.

ZeroEyes’ platform, which holds a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation, has been added to RTC cameras at its transit centers.

If a gun is identified by the platform, images are sent to the ZeroEyes Operations Center, which is staffed 24 hours daily, seven days a week, by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans.

If ZeroEyes staff determine that the threat is valid, staff members send alerts and provide information including a description, gun type and last known location — to area law enforcement and RTC staff as quick as three to five seconds from detection.

“RTC prides itself on its ability to identify transportation challenges and implement solutions,” RTC CEO MJ Maynard said in a statement. “Tens of thousands of people depend on our transit system every day, and we continually look for ways to improve their safety and security.”

United Safety & Survivability Corp. and ZeroEyes collaborated on the deployment of the company’s gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software at RTC’s transit centers.

“RTC has set a new standard in security by becoming the nation’s first transit agency to execute wide-scale deployment of weapons detection analytics to protect its citizens,” Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes, said in a statement. “ZeroEyes looks forward to working alongside RTC and continuing its partnership with USSC to enhance public safety.”

