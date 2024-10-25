Setup for inaugural Las Vegas Marathon to impact traffic on major road

Motorists should prepare for significant delays along Charleston Boulevard over the next couple of weeks.

Motorists should prepare for significant delays along Charleston Boulevard over the next couple of weeks as setup and teardown work related to the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon begins Friday in Summerlin.

The event, taking place on Nov.3, features races of three lengths: a full marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles) and a 7-mile run.

Runners in the full marathon will begin in Red Rock Canyon, making their way down a stretch of the scenic route and then onto state Route 159/Red Rock Canyon Road, which then turns into Charleston. Participants will remain on Charleston from Summerlin all the way to downtown Las Vegas, eventually ending up on Fremont Street, with the finish area located at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Ahead of the race, crews will be out prepping the course, which runs mainly on public roads.

Here’s a general rolling work schedule for the race setup, which begins Friday, and then teardown. Work and lane closures are between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day, unless otherwise noted.

Friday: A double right lane closure of Charleston westbound from Cimarron Road to just west of Desert Foothills Drive for barrier installation. As installation progresses, warning signage will move down Charleston with it to give motorists advanced notice.

Saturday: A double right lane closure on Charleston westbound between Antelope Way to just east of Cimarron Road.

Sunday: A double right lane closure on Charleston westbound between just west of Hinson Street and Rainbow Boulevard.

Monday: A double right lane closure on Charleston westbound between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hinson.

Tuesday: There will be multiple closures throughout downtown, including Fremont East and the Arts District. Affected roads will be reopened following barrier installation.

Nov. 3 race day: Starting at noon, operators with 7,000-pound telehandlers will place stockpiled railing in downtown Las Vegas, with plans to have that in place by 6 a.m. Then, following the event, crews will begin to remove and stockpile the railing starting at 9 p.m.

Barrier removal operations will also begin on Charleston just after the race. All work is taking place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day, unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 3: A double right lane closure on Charleston just west of Hinson to Raindown.

Nov. 4: A double right lane closure on Charleston between Antelope and just east of Cimarron.

Nov. 5: A double right lane closure on Charleston between just west of Hinson and Rainbow.

Nov. 6: A double right lane closure on Charleston between Martin Luther King and Hinson.

Nov. 7-Nov. 11: A double right lane closure on Charleston; multiple closures throughout downtown including Fremont East and the Arts District.

