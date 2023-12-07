Southbound Interstate 15 reopens after shutdown near Primm

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday morning shut down traffic for several hours near the Nevada-California border.

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has shut down traffic near Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has vehicles being directed off the road in Jean. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at mile marker 7, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

As of around 8:55 a.m., the crash had been cleared and all lanes were open again, the Nevada Department of Transportation said on X.

During the shutdown, vehicles could be seen on an NDOT FASTCam being directed off the interstate in Jean.

Around 7:40 a.m., semitractor-trailers that had been stopped were able to continue on I-15, but a vehicle blocking lanes appeared to remain in place.

