59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Southbound Interstate 15 reopens after shutdown near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 6:34 am
 
Updated December 7, 2023 - 9:24 am
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has shut down traffic near Primm ...
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has shut down traffic near Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has vehicles being directed off ...
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has vehicles being directed off the road in Jean. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 shut down traffic for several hours Thursday morning near Primm.

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at mile marker 7, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

As of around 8:55 a.m., the crash had been cleared and all lanes were open again, the Nevada Department of Transportation said on X.

During the shutdown, vehicles could be seen on an NDOT FASTCam being directed off the interstate in Jean.

Around 7:40 a.m., semitractor-trailers that had been stopped were able to continue on I-15, but a vehicle blocking lanes appeared to remain in place.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
UNLV police kill gunman after 3 murdered in campus attack
UNLV police kill gunman after 3 murdered in campus attack
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
5
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
I-15 shutdown in at Charleston after crash Saturday
I-15 shutdown in at Charleston after crash Saturday
I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths
I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Grand Prix track, spectator zone dismantling work winding down
Las Vegas Grand Prix track, spectator zone dismantling work winding down
Pedestrian killed when hit by sedan in northwest valley, police say
Pedestrian killed when hit by sedan in northwest valley, police say
Man ejected, killed in Jean rollover
Man ejected, killed in Jean rollover