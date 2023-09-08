96°F
Traffic

Stretch of I-15 to go down to single lane for marathon paving work

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 12:22 pm
 
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl, left, is seen on May 1 ...
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl, left, is seen on May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. A nearly 5-mile stretch of Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas will go down to one lane for 29 hours this weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nearly 5-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas will go down to one lane for 29 hours this weekend.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and running through 5 a.m. Monday, that section will be reduced to one lane between the Spaghetti Bowl and Lake Mead Boulevard for marathon paving efforts, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Associated freeway ramp closures include:

— Southbound U.S. Highway 95 to I-15 northbound ramp.

— Northbound U.S. 95 to I-15 northbound ramp.

— Martin Luther King Boulevard to I-15 northbound ramp.

— Northbound I-15 off-ramp to D Street.

— Washington Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15.

The following surface streets will be closed:

— Southbound connector road between D Street and Washington.

— Right lanes in each direction of D Street and Washington at the southbound collector-distributor road.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

