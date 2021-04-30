Strip traffic to be reduced to 1 lane in each direction near Resorts World

A stretch of the Las Vegas Strip is set to be down to one lane in each direction for most of next week.

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A stretch of the Las Vegas Strip is set to be reduced to one lane in each direction for most of next week.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Resorts World Drive will be down to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. May 7, Clark County announced Thursday.

The lane restrictions are needed for crews to pave the road on the stretch. Closing multiple lanes will allow crews to carry out paving quicker and limit the impact to surrounding businesses.

Lane shifts on other parts of the Strip near the paving area are also expected.

The paving work is one of the final steps in this project, which began in December 2019 and is expected to be substantially complete in July. Additional lane restrictions can be expected as the project wraps up.

The road work is the first of seven phases of construction that will be carried out on specific sections of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to upgrade pedestrian crossings, traffic signal improvements and street lighting systems with smart poles and improved median landscaping with LED lighting.

Work on the next phase on the Strip between Russell Road and the 215, is expected to begin in about a month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.