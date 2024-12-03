Sunset Road to see increased traffic near Reid Airport due to pavement repair

Daytime pavement repair this month is expected to increase traffic on Sunset Road near Reid International Airport.

I-11 sign installation underway along US 95, giving new label to busy highway

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, and running daily between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Dec. 19, 2024, there will be rolling lane restrictions along Sunset Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road during a pavement repair project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Motorists should brace for heavier than normal traffic on a 4-mile stretch East Sunset Road near Reid International Airport this month, as a two-week pavement repair operation is carried out.

Starting Tuesday and running daily between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Dec. 19, crews will be out repairing cracks and filling potholes on Sunset between Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

There will be rolling lane restrictions along Sunset between Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos during the project.

“These repairs are scheduled during daytime hours to take advantage of warmer temperatures, which are essential for successful pavement operations,” Kelsey McFarland, NDOT spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Sunset Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue has not been completely resurfaced since NDOT took over the maintenance responsibilities for the road.

“However, repairs such as crack and pothole patching have been conducted as needed,” McFarland said. “East of Eastern Avenue, Sunset Road was last repaved in 1999.”

The work is a temporary fix for the busy east-west road; NDOT has a scheduled project to fully repave Sunset from Las Vegas Boulevard to Annie Oakley Drive starting in the spring.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone and take alternative routes if possible. The pavement repair work schedule could change due to weather or other factors.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.