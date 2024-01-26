These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley
Each of Metro’s eight area commands provided a list of the five intersections in their jurisdictions with the highest number of crashes.
Las Vegas police on Thursday released the names of intersections in the valley with the most vehicle collisions in 2023 and vowed that motorists will receive more scrutiny from cops going forward.
“We have lost a dozen lives on our roads since the beginning of the new year,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a post on X.
“Expect to see increased enforcement of traffic laws throughout our valley,” it stated. “This is your only warning. PLEASE: Slow down, pay attention, and use crosswalks.”
Each of the department’s eight area commands provided a list of the five intersections in their jurisdictions with the highest number of crashes as of December 2023.
The intersections landing on the lists follow “a common trend” of traffic violations by drivers prior to collisions, including failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lane and disregard for traffic control devices, the department stated.
“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the department stated in the post.
Here’s a breakdown of the worse intersections in each area command:
Enterprise Area Command
— Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard
— Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road
— Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue
— Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard
— Decatur Boulevard and Pyle Avenue
Downtown Area Command
— Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street
— Eastern and Searles avenues
— Eastern and Sahara Avenue
— Fourth Street and Stewart Avenue
— Eastern and Stewart
Spring Valley Area Command
— Jones Boulevard and Russell Road
— Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard
— Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard
— Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue
— Flamingo and Tenaya Way
Convention Center Area Command
— Koval Lane and Tropicana
— Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard
— Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard
— Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana
— Flamingo and Linq Lane
Bolden Area Command
— Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive
— Alta Drive and Valley View
— Alta and Decatur
— Decatur and Oakey Boulevard
— Oakey and Torrey Pines Drive
Southeast Area Command
— Sahara and Sloan Lane
— Sahara and Lamb Boulevard
— Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard
— Charleston and Nellis
— Mountain Vista Street and Russell Road
Summerlin Area Command
,— Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive
— Flamingo and Fort Apache
— Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive
— Charleston and Durango
— Durango and Sahara
