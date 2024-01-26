These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley

Each of Metro’s eight area commands provided a list of the five intersections in their jurisdictions with the highest number of crashes.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in November 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a crash at the intersection of South Decatur and West Oakey Boulevards in 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mangled bicycle rests in the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street after a crash in April 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A three-car crash at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard in February 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian is seen in August 2022 at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police secure the scene of a fatal crash at Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas in February 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Tropicana Avenue at Koval Lane in March 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police block Las Vegas Boulevard at Harmon Avenue while investigating a crash in February 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a man died after crashing his motorcycle into a fence at the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and West Tropicana Avenue in September 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan police officer removes a bicycle from an a crash scene in October 2014 at Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after a crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard in February 2019. (Las Vegas Review Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash scene on Decatur Boulevard at Oakey Boulevard in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Sahara Avenue at Sloan Lane in March 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Desert Inn Road at Nellis Boulevard that left three dead in September 2017. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Mountain Vista and Russell Road in June 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a three-car crash at Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive in May 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in November 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday released the names of intersections in the valley with the most vehicle collisions in 2023 and vowed that motorists will receive more scrutiny from cops going forward.

“We have lost a dozen lives on our roads since the beginning of the new year,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a post on X.

“Expect to see increased enforcement of traffic laws throughout our valley,” it stated. “This is your only warning. PLEASE: Slow down, pay attention, and use crosswalks.”

Each of the department’s eight area commands provided a list of the five intersections in their jurisdictions with the highest number of crashes as of December 2023.

The intersections landing on the lists follow “a common trend” of traffic violations by drivers prior to collisions, including failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lane and disregard for traffic control devices, the department stated.

“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the department stated in the post.

Here’s a breakdown of the worse intersections in each area command:

Enterprise Area Command

— Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard

— Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road

— Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue

— Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard

— Decatur Boulevard and Pyle Avenue

Downtown Area Command

— Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street

— Eastern and Searles avenues

— Eastern and Sahara Avenue

— Fourth Street and Stewart Avenue

— Eastern and Stewart

Spring Valley Area Command

— Jones Boulevard and Russell Road

— Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard

— Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard

— Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue

— Flamingo and Tenaya Way

Convention Center Area Command

— Koval Lane and Tropicana

— Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard

— Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard

— Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana

— Flamingo and Linq Lane

Bolden Area Command

— Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive

— Alta Drive and Valley View

— Alta and Decatur

— Decatur and Oakey Boulevard

— Oakey and Torrey Pines Drive

Southeast Area Command

— Sahara and Sloan Lane

— Sahara and Lamb Boulevard

— Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard

— Charleston and Nellis

— Mountain Vista Street and Russell Road

Summerlin Area Command

,— Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive

— Flamingo and Fort Apache

— Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive

— Charleston and Durango

— Durango and Sahara

