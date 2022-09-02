Traffic backups reported on I-15 headed south at Primm

Some drivers headed to California on Interstate 15 near the Primm border were facing a slow-moving start to their Labor Day weekend trip.

A traffic camera along I-15 near the California border documented how southbound traffic was down to one lane, causing significant backups for drivers as of 6:30 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the delays were due to roadwork on I-15 after Primm Boulevard.

“Down to 1 lane only Expected until 8am,” The RTC tweeted. “Expect major delays. Check tires/Get Fuel and Water.”

On the California side of the border, authorities there said earlier this week they expected that road restrictions due to one lane would be lifted by the time the heavy holiday traffic started.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.