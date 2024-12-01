62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Traffic slows near Primm into California after Thanksgiving weekend

Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run on Black Friday
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 80, dies day after being hit in Henderson parking lot by SUV
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thanksgiving week crashes leave pedestrians dead in Las Vegas Valley
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas Valley, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2024 - 3:47 pm
 

Traffic was slow on Sunday afternoon near Primm as visitors traveled south into California after Thanksgiving.

Southbound traffic was almost bumper-to-bumper near mile marker 4 on Interstate 15 north of Primm around 3 p.m. Sunday and was also slowed down through Mountain Pass to the Cima Road exit in California, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Traffic was also slower than normal in Baker, California, around the Kelbaker Road exit, NDOT maps showed.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic maps showed southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 93 in Kingman, Arizona, was also delayed between the U.S. 93/Interstate 40 interchange and the U.S. 93 interchange with Arizona state Route 68 on Sunday afternoon.

U.S. 93 is the primary route that connects Las Vegas to Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Grand Prix track removal underway on Strip
By / RJ

With the second-annual Las Vegas Grand Prix completed, crews are already tearing down the infrastructure tied to the 3.8-mile street circuit, with the majority of the work planned to conclude by Christmas.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Sahara Avenue Exit in Las Vegas on Thurs ...
Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Southern Nevada roads
By / RJ

Motorists should brace for heavy traffic around Las Vegas during Thanksgiving weekend as droves of people travel in and out of Southern Nevada to celebrate turkey day with family and friends.

MORE STORIES