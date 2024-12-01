Traffic slows near Primm into California after Thanksgiving weekend

Traffic was slow on Sunday afternoon near Primm as visitors traveled south into California after Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Man, 80, dies day after being hit in Henderson parking lot by SUV

One dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run on Black Friday

Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was slow on Sunday afternoon near Primm as visitors traveled south into California after Thanksgiving.

Southbound traffic was almost bumper-to-bumper near mile marker 4 on Interstate 15 north of Primm around 3 p.m. Sunday and was also slowed down through Mountain Pass to the Cima Road exit in California, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Traffic was also slower than normal in Baker, California, around the Kelbaker Road exit, NDOT maps showed.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic maps showed southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 93 in Kingman, Arizona, was also delayed between the U.S. 93/Interstate 40 interchange and the U.S. 93 interchange with Arizona state Route 68 on Sunday afternoon.

U.S. 93 is the primary route that connects Las Vegas to Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.