Traffic

Traffic slows to a crawl on Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2021 - 7:26 am
 
Updated May 31, 2021 - 9:05 am
Traffic has slowed on Interstate 15. (RTC)
Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California on Interstate 15 were already experiencing delays early Monday as heavy traffic started to flow on the interstate to cap off the Memorial Day weekend.

Traffic cameras on the interstate showed miles-long slow going for drivers near Primm. It appeared the stop-and-go driving was the norm for at least 16 miles, possibly more, as drivers approached the California state line. The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted out a plea for patience from drivers navigating the traffic.

“It will get worse throughout the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience,” the NHP said.

By 9 a.m. the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the traffic backups were 16 miles long and that drivers should “expect long delays.”

If history repeats itself, slow traffic should be expected throughout the day and evening as thousands of tourists visited Southern Nevada over the three-day weekend. Many of those visitors from California arrived for the traditional kickoff to summer and the first big holiday since government and health leaders began lifting restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

