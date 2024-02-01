Tropicana Avenue over I-15 reopens with increased lane capacity ahead of Super Bowl week

A vital road linking the Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium reopened to traffic Thursday with increased capacity ahead of Super Bowl week kicking off.

Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 reopened Thursday morning following a five-day closure that allowed crews to temporarily reconfigure the roadway from two lanes in each direction to three, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The recently constructed north half of the Tropicana bridge is being used to allow for the temporary expansion. The work is part of the larger $305 million I-15-Tropicana road project.

The diverging diamond interchange setup was also be removed. The bridge now features three westbound lanes on the north half of the bridge, which is slightly higher than the older south half of the bridge, where the three eastbound lanes are located.

Motorists on I-15 southbound can access Tropicana westbound. Drivers on southbound I-15 looking to access the area near westbound Tropicana should exit at either Russell or Flamingo.

The temporary configuration will be in place until 9 p.m. Feb. 14. After that,

crews will again close Tropicana to traffic between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York, as the three lanes in each direction setup is removed and the southern half of the bridge will be demolished as part of Dropicana 2.0. That closure is planned to last six days between 9 p.m. Feb. 14 and 5 a.m. Feb. 20.

A full closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell and Flamingo roads will also occur during that stretch, between 9 p.m. Feb. 16 and 5 a.m. Feb. 19.

