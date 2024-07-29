Tropicana Avenue set for multiday closure at Las Vegas Boulevard

Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to traffic for two days beginning Monday evening.

Road projects to lead to traffic disruptions this week in Las Vegas

Container of lithium batteries still burning off I-15

Las Vegas Boulevard is seen southbound near Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to traffic for two days beginning Monday evening.

Traffic on Tropicana east-and-westbound will be closed to motorists starting at 9 p.m. Monday and won’t reopen until 5 p.m. Wednesday as crews carry out work tied to a $56 million project on the busy road, Clark County announced Monday morning.

During the closure only right turns from Tropicana will be available to access Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Boulevard will remain open during the Tropicana closure, with two lanes open in each direction.

Additionally, through Aug. 16 Tropicana in both directions will be down to two lanes daily between 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane, while median work is conducted.

This work is part of a multiphase project underway on Las Vegas Boulevard aimed at improving infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215. Each phase includes waterline replacement, new pavement, intersection enhancements to improve pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, LED street lighting systems with smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.

Las Vegas Boulevard work

Work on Las Vegas Boulevard, occurring between midnight and 9 a.m. daily, is planned for several stretches over the next few weeks.

— Between Wednesday and Friday, Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road will have two lanes open for pavement patching.

— Between Monday and Aug. 9, two lanes will be open on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Harmon for electrical manhole adjustments.

— On Aug. 9, Las Vegas Boulevard northbound will have one lane open between Park and Reno avenues for waterline work.

— Between Friday and Aug. 23, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Reno will have two lanes open for waterline and barrier rail work.

Harmon Avenue work

Occurring between midnight and 9 p.m. nightly through Aug. 9, Harmon alongside the Cosmopolitan will be down to one lane while waterline and storm drain work is carried out.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.